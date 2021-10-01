Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 848,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 63,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth $72,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC opened at $8.18 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $199.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

