Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 48,200 CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,413,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.