Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 29,912 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at about $11,800,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP plc has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $72.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

