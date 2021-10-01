Susquehanna Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $125.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

