SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $17.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $664.53. The stock had a trading volume of 252,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,668. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $677.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.02. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.