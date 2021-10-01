Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVCBF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

