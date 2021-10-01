Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

NYSE HY opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.