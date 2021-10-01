Swiss National Bank Has $1.05 Million Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 120.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 39.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 13.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

