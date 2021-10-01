Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $175.66 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.60 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

