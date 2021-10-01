Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 166.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

