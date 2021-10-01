Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 116,896 shares of company stock worth $1,324,345 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.