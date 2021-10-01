Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 116,896 shares of company stock worth $1,324,345 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Brightcove Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
