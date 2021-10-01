Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 179,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

