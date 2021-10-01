Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

