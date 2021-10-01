Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 306,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,604. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

