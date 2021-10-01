SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in SYNNEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.