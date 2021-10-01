Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

