Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.53 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $191.19 million and $6.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00344757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,975,987 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

