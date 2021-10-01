Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $79,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 779,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

