Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,545 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of TPR opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

