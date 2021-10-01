Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.29. 24,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,222. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.33 and its 200 day moving average is $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.