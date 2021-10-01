Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in September

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.