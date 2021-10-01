Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.51. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teck Resources shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 23,501 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.