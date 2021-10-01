Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.56

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and traded as high as $22.25. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 132,851 shares changing hands.

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.