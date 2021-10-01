Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Tellurian worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

