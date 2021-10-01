TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.37

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.37 and traded as high as C$28.18. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.86, with a volume of 1,753,345 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$37.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.37.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

