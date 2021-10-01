Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE:TS opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

