Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,046,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Teradata worth $502,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.