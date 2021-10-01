Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terex's backlog has been improving over the past three quarters and soared 199% year over year to $2,305 million in second-quarter 2021, which positions it well for improved results. Terex thus expects sales to be around $3.7 billion in 2021, indicating year-over-year growth of 27%. Earnings per share is expected in the range of $2.85 to $3.05, compared with earnings of 13 cents in 2020. This will be driven by improved results in both of its segments and cost saving actions. Higher input costs, particularly of steel and supply chain headwinds will somewhat negate these gains. Nevertheless, the company is progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. In sync with this, Terex is investing in innovative products, digital innovation, expansion of manufacturing facilities and acquisitions.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth $532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 7.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

