Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

