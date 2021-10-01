Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $910.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects.Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. Along with increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. Robust free cash flow (FCF) along with low leverage is another tailwind for Tesla. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $606.65.

TSLA opened at $775.48 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.74 billion, a PE ratio of 403.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $720.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

