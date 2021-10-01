Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $674.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $589.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.86. 292,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.77. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

