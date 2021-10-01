TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $3.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

