TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TGTX opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.