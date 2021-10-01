The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.61. The company had a trading volume of 170,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.28. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.