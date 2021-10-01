The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $218.41

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.41, but opened at $225.04. The Boeing shares last traded at $226.92, with a volume of 131,026 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

