The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 44.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

