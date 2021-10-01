The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $70,319.92 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,465,000 after acquiring an additional 479,150 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,425 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

