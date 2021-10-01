The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

