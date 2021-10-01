The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.73 ($94.98).

BAS stock opened at €65.85 ($77.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.67. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

