The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 475.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

