The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOKCY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 419,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,595. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

