The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

LEV has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of LEV opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

