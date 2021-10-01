The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 105,902 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $34,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

