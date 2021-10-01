The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 45,243 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $33,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

