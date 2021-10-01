The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,499 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $36,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $189,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $293,181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

IFF opened at $133.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

