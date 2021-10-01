The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 400,016 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 160.88% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $40,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000.

NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $54.18.

