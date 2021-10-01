The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,161 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $35,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

