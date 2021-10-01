The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 542,322 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $36,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

