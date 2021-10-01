The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

