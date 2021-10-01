The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 4.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,769,000 after buying an additional 679,560 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,528,000 after buying an additional 647,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

PGR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

